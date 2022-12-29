GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This year has just been flying past and it’s almost time to welcome in 2023. If you’re planning to ring in the new year at home or maybe hosting a party, you’ll may want some great drinks to kick off the festivities, Nate Blury from Drink GR joins us today with some festive drink recipes!

Cranberry Mimosa Ingredients:

• 2 oz. cranberry juice

• 1 oz. Pineapple orange juice

• 3 oz. sparkling wine

• 3 frozen cranberries

• 1 orange twist

• 1 mint sprig

Directions:

Combine the cranberry and pineapple orange juice in a champagne flute. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a few cranberries, orange twist and small sprig of mint.

Sparkling Margarita Ingredients:

• 4 oz. lime juice

• 3 oz. Tequila (El Bandido Yankee, Blanco)

• 2 oz. Orange Liqueur (like triple sec)

• Sparkling wine, such as prosecco or cava

• Lime wedges or slices, and salt (for garnish)

Directions

Put salt on a small plate. Place a splash of Lime Juice on another small plate. Dip just the rims of two glasses in the juice, then dip in the salt. In a cocktail shaker, combine the lime juice, tequila, triple sec, and ice. Shake for 10-20 seconds to chill thoroughly, then strain into two glasses. Top the glasses off with as much sparkling wine as you like and garnish with a lime wedge. Serve immediately.

Espresso Martini Ingredients:

• 2 oz. vodka

• 1 oz. coffee liquor (Eastern Kille)

• 1 oz. Espresso (or cold brew coffee concentrate)

• 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

• Coffee beans, for garnish (optional)

Directions

In a cocktail shaker, one-half full of ice, combine the vodka, coffee liquor, espresso and simple syrup. Shake very well, until a layer of foam develops on the surface of the liquid. Then pour into a chilled coupe or martini glass and top with 3 coffee beans to garnish, it desired. Serve immediately.

For more recipes and fun, visit Facebook.com/DrinkGrandRapids.