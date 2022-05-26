GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Pretend it’s a hot summer day and you’re on your way to the beach in Grand Haven, the only thing that could make it better is getting some cold ice cream!
Kelly joins us today from Sweet Temptations to talk about your ice cream options in the Grand Haven area as a part of our Destin8tion West series!
Sweet Temptations
621 Miller Dr. – Grand Haven
616-842-8108
The Front Porch
618 E. Savidge St. – Spring Lake
616-846-2460
Temptations Ice Cream
1 N. Harbor Dr. – Grand Haven
616-842-7531
Skoops
16830 Robbins Rd. – Grand Haven
616-846-4800
Sponsored by Sweet Temptations.