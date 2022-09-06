GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people are getting into fall-mode which means a lot of pumpkin-flavored items! Nate Blury from Drink GR joins us today to show us some autumn-inspired cocktails that are a little different than the usual fall flavors!
Bees Knees
Ingredients:
2 oz gin (I am using Alkkemist Gin)
1 oz fresh lemon juice
1/2 oz Honey-Pepper Syrup
Cracked Pepper, for topping
For the Honey-Pepper Syrup
1/2 c. honey
3 tbsp. water
1/2 tsp. cracked peppercorns
Directions:
Make the Honey-Pepper Syrup
- In a small saucepan, simmer honey, water and peppercorns until honey has dissolved. Let cool, then strain. Makes a generous 1/2 cup.
Make the cocktail
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add gin, lemon juice and syrup. Shake vigorously, then strain into a coupe and sprinkle with coarsely ground pepper, if desired.
Maple Horchata
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tequila (I am using El Bandido Yankee)
4 oz Unsweetened rice milk
¼ oz maple syrup
1 Dash of pure vanilla extract
Ground cinnamon, plus Cinnamon stick, for serving
Directions:
- In measuring cup or large glass, whisk together rice milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract and cinnamon.
- Pour over ice and sprinkle with more cinnamon. Serve with a cinnamon stick for stirring, if desired.
Apricot Bourbon Brew
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz. bourbon (I am using Saint Liberty’s Mary’s Four Grain Bourbon)
6 oz. Apricot nectar or tropical fruit juice
1 Dash bitters
Directions:
- Combine bourbon, nectar and bitters.
- Pour over ice
