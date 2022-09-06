GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people are getting into fall-mode which means a lot of pumpkin-flavored items! Nate Blury from Drink GR joins us today to show us some autumn-inspired cocktails that are a little different than the usual fall flavors!

Bees Knees Ingredients:

2 oz gin (I am using Alkkemist Gin)

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz Honey-Pepper Syrup

Cracked Pepper, for topping For the Honey-Pepper Syrup

1/2 c. honey

3 tbsp. water

1/2 tsp. cracked peppercorns Directions:

Make the Honey-Pepper Syrup In a small saucepan, simmer honey, water and peppercorns until honey has dissolved. Let cool, then strain. Makes a generous 1/2 cup.

Make the cocktail Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add gin, lemon juice and syrup. Shake vigorously, then strain into a coupe and sprinkle with coarsely ground pepper, if desired.

Maple Horchata Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila (I am using El Bandido Yankee)

4 oz Unsweetened rice milk

¼ oz maple syrup

1 Dash of pure vanilla extract

Ground cinnamon, plus Cinnamon stick, for serving Directions: In measuring cup or large glass, whisk together rice milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract and cinnamon. Pour over ice and sprinkle with more cinnamon. Serve with a cinnamon stick for stirring, if desired.

Apricot Bourbon Brew Ingredients: 1 1/2 oz. bourbon (I am using Saint Liberty’s Mary’s Four Grain Bourbon)

6 oz. Apricot nectar or tropical fruit juice

1 Dash bitters Directions: Combine bourbon, nectar and bitters. Pour over ice

For more recipes and fun, visit Facebook.com/DrinkGrandRapids.