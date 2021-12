GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In two days, we’ll be ringing in the New Year! Whether you’re heading out or keeping it low key at home, cocktails may be a part of your celebration.

Nate Blury joins us today to give us some great ideas for the perfect cocktail to ring in 2022!

More drinks and recipes on the Drink GR Facebook Group or OriginalTinCup.com.