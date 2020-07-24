Try these drinks from Black-owned distilleries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are back with Nate from the Original Tin Cup Company along with Johanna Jelks from Motu Viget Spirits here in Grand Rapids.
They’re highlighting two drinks from Black-owned businesses! Take a look.
Bertie’s Gold Rush
· 2 oz Bertie’s Bear Gulch Bourbon
· 1 oz Honey Simple Syrup
· .75 oz Lemon juice
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake, and strain into a glass with large ice cube. Garnish with a lemon twist
French 75
· 1 ounce gin
· 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
· 1/2 ounce simple syrup
· 3 ounces Champagne or other sparkling wine
· Garnish: lemon twist
Add all the ingredients except the Champagne into a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a Champagne flute. Top with the Champagne. Garnish with a lemon twist.