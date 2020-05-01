Closings & Delays
Try these cocktails with ingredients you have at home

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to be resourceful with your bartending skills and use ingredients you already have in your house!

Margarita:

  • G4 Tequila Reposado (2.5 ounces)
  • ½ ounce of New Holland’s Clockwork Orange
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • ½ ounce Agave Syrup
  • A splash of orange juice
  • Rim the glass with salt, sugar and some Chili Powder

Peach “Quarantini” Bellini:

  • Take a can of peaches, put it in a bowl and freeze it
  • Put it a blender with some ice then pour it into a wine glass
  • Add some Motu Viget Sparkling Dry Wine and
  • 1 oz of Long Road Gin

