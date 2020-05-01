Try these cocktails with ingredients you have at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to be resourceful with your bartending skills and use ingredients you already have in your house!
Margarita:
- G4 Tequila Reposado (2.5 ounces)
- ½ ounce of New Holland’s Clockwork Orange
- 1 ounce fresh lime juice
- ½ ounce Agave Syrup
- A splash of orange juice
- Rim the glass with salt, sugar and some Chili Powder
Peach “Quarantini” Bellini:
- Take a can of peaches, put it in a bowl and freeze it
- Put it a blender with some ice then pour it into a wine glass
- Add some Motu Viget Sparkling Dry Wine and
- 1 oz of Long Road Gin