Try these bourbon-infused drinks this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Nate Blury, from The Original Tin Cup Co, has been giving us great cocktail recipes all throughout the stay-at-home order but today he joins us in studio to show us some creative ways to incorporate bourbon into your backyard BBQs!

Bourbon Margarita

2 oz. Bourbon (Beer Barrel Bourbon from New Holland)

1 oz. Lime Juice

1 oz. Agave Syrup

Mint, Lime, or Salt for garnish

1. Add all ingredients to an ice-filled shaker; shake.

2. Strain into a glass with crushed ice; garnish

Bourbon Brew

4 oz cup Cold Brew Coffee1 oz Coffee Liqueur (Eastern Kille)2 oz Bourbon (Eastern Kille)3 tbsp Half & Half1/8 tsp vanilla extract2 tbsp chocolate syrup plus more to swirl on your glass.whipped cream garnishcherry garnish

Instructions

1. Drizzle chocolate syrup along the inside of your glass then add ice.

2. Mix all ingredients except garnishes in a shaker or cocktail mixing glass.

3. Pour the cocktail over your ice. Garnish with whipped cream and a cherry.