Closings & Delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Try these at-home cocktail kits from local distilleries

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With a lot of extra time at home, you may be trying your hand at being your home’s bartender!

Long Road’s “Tita’s Lemonade”
LongRoadDistillers.com
Cocktail kit includes: their Vodka, Lavender Simple Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice, and Rosewater Spritze

Eastern Kille’s “Rosemary Gimlet”
EasternKille.com
Cocktail kit includes: their Barrel Finished Gin, Syrup, and fresh rosemary.

New Holland’s “Beer Drinker’s Old Fashioned”
NewHollandBrew.com
Cocktail kit includes: Beer Barrel Bourbon, Dragon’s Milk Simple Syrup (video to make that is below), and some Chocolate & orange bitters. Mix these ingredients together in a cocktail glass and garnish with a cocktail cherry & orange peel!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 