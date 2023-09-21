GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – ArtPrize is in full swing in downtown Grand Rapids and we thought we’d challenge one of our regular guests to get creative. Nate Blury, from Drink Grand Rapids, is here to help us celebrate ArtPrize with some inspiring drinks!

Welcome to the Oasis: 1 Tuna (prickly pear) muddled

2 oz of Mezcal Campante or mezcal of your choice

1 oz of Ancho Reyes Chile Poblano liquor (green)

3/4 oz of fresh lime juice

1 bar spoon of Agave syrup or simple syrup

Sal de guzano (worm salt)

I Want a Negroni 1 ounce Campari

1 ounce sweet vermouth

1 ounce gin

½ ounce espresso (or strong brewed coffee)

A strip of orange peel, an orange wedge, or a dehydrated orange wheel (to garnish)