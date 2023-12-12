GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Want to lose weight, sleep better, have more energy and feel in control of your health? Past Plant Powered Challenge participants have reported all these benefits and more – all from simple dietary changes – in less than 30 days.

Join the free challenge and begin to see results for yourself.

Important Details:

• There is no cost to join

• The challenge begins on Monday, Jan. 8

• Each week you’ll receive a specific challenge and a list of weekly events

• All events will be recorded and available to registered participants

The Plant Powered Challenge offers weekly challenges, classes, resources and support for lasting health transformation.

• Learn the science-backed benefits of eating a plant-forward diet

• Make small changes every week by participating in a weekly challenge

• Get support for lasting change from health coaches

• Try exciting new recipes and learn healthy cooking skills from culinary medicine chefs

Sponsored by Corewell Health.