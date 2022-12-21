GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you like Indian food and you’re looking to try something new, you’ll want to check out Taste of India by River Rock is located inside the Radisson Hotel Grand Rapids! They’re open for breakfast until 11am serving American breakfast items and then they’re open for lunch and dinner serving both Indian and American food. You can get 20% off your check from now until the end of February if you mention their “Grand Opening Discount.”

Radisson Grand Rapids Riverfront Hotel

270 Ann St. NW – Grand Rapids

Taste of India: 20% off your check now through the end of February when you mention their “Grand Opening Discount”

616-317-6874

RadissonHotelsAmericas.com

Sponsored by Radisson Hotel Grand Rapids Riverfront.