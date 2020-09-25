Try local favorites and rare wines at St. Julian Winery in Rockford

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s been a long-standing wine making tradition in our state that’s a family-owned business and has been around for nearly 100 years.

St. Julian Winery continues to grow and evolve, and there’s now a new tasting room and retail store in Rockford! They’re committed to a farm-to-glass experience with some of the most spectacular wines our state has to offer.

>>>Take a look!

St. Julian Winery

Rockford Tasting Room
4425 14 Mile Rd. NE
616-263-9087
StJulian.com/Locations/Rockford

Sponsored by St. Julian Winery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon