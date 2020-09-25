Try local favorites and rare wines at St. Julian Winery in Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s been a long-standing wine making tradition in our state that’s a family-owned business and has been around for nearly 100 years.
St. Julian Winery continues to grow and evolve, and there’s now a new tasting room and retail store in Rockford! They’re committed to a farm-to-glass experience with some of the most spectacular wines our state has to offer.
>>>Take a look!
St. Julian Winery
Rockford Tasting Room
4425 14 Mile Rd. NE
616-263-9087
StJulian.com/Locations/Rockford
