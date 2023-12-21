GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Tom and Rachael recently had the opportunity to try something really fun and challenging by getting a lesson in curling. Curling is a sport that’s been around forever and is especially popular during the winter months. The best part is that you’re never too old, or too young, to learn to curl. There are great opportunities to learn to curl in West Michigan. We stopped by the Kalamazoo Curling Club to give it a try!

Kalamazoo Curling Club

In the Wings Event Center

3600 Vanrick Dr, Kalamazoo

kalamazoocurling@gmail.com

KalamazooCurlingClub.com