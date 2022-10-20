GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a great family event coming up ahead of Halloween! TerryTown RV Superstore is hosting a Trunk or Treat event this weekend!

The fun kicks off at 2pm and goes until 5pm with something for the whole family. Kids can wear their costume and explore their giant indoor warehouse showroom as they follow clues to Halloween candy stations throughout the display!

Parents can enjoy free entry to their recently expanded classic car museum with fun, fast, new AND old cars and rare finds you won’t find anywhere else. Plus there will also be over 150 brand new sale priced R-V’s, tent campers, motorhomes and more to check out while you’re there that will be so much fun for the kids and for parents too!

Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 22

2pm – 5pm

TerryTownRV.com

Sponsored by TerryTown RV Superstore.