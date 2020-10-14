true. Women’s Health hosting free Facebook Live tonight about surviving cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The relationship we have with our doctor is one of the most important relationships in our lives. There is a special place in Grand Rapids that specializes in all of the unique aspects of women’s health. From puberty to pregnancy, menopause and hormones to cancer and even sexual health issues.

It was developed by a female physician who was named “Menopause Doctor of the Year” by the North American Menopause Society, Dr. Diana Bitner. Today we are taking you to True Women’s Health.

Dr. Bitner is hosting a free, Facebook Live tonight at 6:30pm to discuss living well after a cancer diagnosis. Tune in on their Facebook here.

true. Women’s Health

2144 E. Paris SE, Ste 230

(616) 330-1700

TrueWomensHealth.com

