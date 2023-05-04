GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Imagine the world 30 years ago, Beanie Babies hit the market, Bill Clinton becomes president, and we just first heard of Jurassic Park. Something else happened 30 years, the Up North folk rock band, Troll for Trout, came to be.

Today we have Michael Crittenden in studio with us to perform and talk about Troll for Trout and their upcoming record release tomorrow night.

Troll for Trout

Benefit record release concert: Friday, May 5

The Midtown GR (formerly the Listening Room)

Troll4Trout.com