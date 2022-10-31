GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Halloween fun continues and tonight kids will be heading out to trick or treat! Parents should make sure that kids have flashlights or reflective material when they’re trick or treating in the dark. They also recommend that kids don’t eat anything that’s been opened or anything that’s homemade unless it’s by something you know.

Today we have Kelley Miller, an injury prevention coordinator at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital here to talk about safety!

