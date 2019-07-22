Tri-City Auto – specializing in hybrid vehicles

More and more people are buying hybrid vehicles. If you’re someone who’s been interested in a hybrid, but are concerned about maintenance, we’ve found a place that specializes in servicing those vehicles.

Today we’re taking you to Tri-City Auto in Spring Lake.

Tri-City Auto is known to specialize in brakes and diagnostics, although that does not mean they aren’t experts in everything else! Their shop is a completely modernized facility with integrated digital inspection and invoicing systems to allow you to communicate through technology, making it extremely convenient. They also make it easy to service any vehicle, through FREE amenities including loaner vehicles, shuttle service, along with pick up and drop off vehicle services.

Tri-City Auto Repair