GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hear there’s snow in the forecast this weekend and that will get some people excited about winter sports and enjoying all that Michigan has to offer in the colder months! Brad is here from treetops resort to tell us about some of the great specials and events

Cool School Package: Starts at $139 per adult and $49 per adult – includes lodging, 2 meals a day and unlimited skiing plus extreme tubing, ski lessons, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, skating and all the rental gear.

Family Spud-Tacular Snowshoe Lunch: First potato-centric trailside adventure kicks off on December 31st. Enjoy the history of the potato railroad and feast on three potato fueling stations with a variety of different potato-based food items!

Skiable Feast: Five trailside culinary stations paired with your choice of beer or wine and starts on January 14th!

Treetops Resort

Ski, snowboard, tube & enjoy trailside fun

Now open every day of the week!

3962 Wilkinson Rd – Gaylord

1-888-Treetops

Treetops.com

Sponsored by Treetops Resort.