GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The list of spring and summer concerts and events at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort means there’s tons of fun to be had in Mount Pleasant.

Monster Truck Madness is on Saturday, July 1, at their outdoor arena with fireworks after! There will also be meet and greets where you can meet the drivers.

Soaring Eagle also recently announced concerts like Pitbull with special guest Lil John in July and comedian Ken Jeong at the Entertainment Hall in November.

On Saturday, July 22, they’re bringing back a fan favorite, the Beer, Brats & Burgers event. In addition to the great food and drinks, they’ll have music from a Foreigner and Journey tribute bands.

Carrie Underwood is coming to the outdoor venue on August 24 with Colbie Caillat! Make sure you get those tickets before it sells out!

Just a short drive away from the casino and resort is the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. If you’re planning a summer birthday party, it’s the perfect place to take a group of kids! They have specialty rooms for parties, and kids can enjoy attractions like the Flow-Rider, Otter’s Run and Loon’s Loop.

Maybe you’re looking for a more relaxing activity for the weekend. Make an appointment at their spa! The Soaring Eagle Spa and Salon has massages, facials, body treatments, hair services, nail services and waxing. When you’re done getting pampered, you can get a daily pass to their steam room!

