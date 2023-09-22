GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We are feeling the change of seasons and it’s certainly pulling us outside to enjoy the weather. It’s also inspiring many to head north, where rolling hills and breathtaking fall views are in abundance.

Fall is also a peak time to celebrate and enjoy Michigan’s wine harvest and the Traverse City area is loaded with incredible vineyards and wineries with a lot to offer. The Traverse Wine Coast covers the Leelenau and Old Mission Peninsulas and it’s the place to be when you visit Traverse City.

We wanted to learn more about the region, and about wine making, so we stopped by Mawby, a winery celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Mawby

4519 Elm Valley Road

Mawby.Wine

