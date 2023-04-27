GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the last year or so, concerts and shows have come back in a big way and it seems we can’t get enough entertainment in our lives, especially in venues where there’s outdoor seating. Traverse City offers a beautiful backdrop for outdoor shows and two great venues that are both scenic and well-known for their entertainment lineups: Interlochen Center for the Arts and the National Cherry Festival.
Rachael took a trip up north to get the details on who’s coming this summer when it comes to music and entertainment. Take a look!
Interlochen Arts Festival
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters: June 27
- Mat Kearney: June 30
- Styx: July 12
- Donny Osmond: July 24
- The Temptations & The Four Tops: July 27
- Train: August 10
- Lindsey Stirling: August 11
- Full lineup here
National Cherry Festival
- Flo Rida: July 2
- Night Ranger: July 3
- Theory of a Deadman & Skillet: July 4
- 3 Doors Down: July 5
- Jordan Davis: July 6
- Chicago: July 7
- Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy: July 8
- Full lineup here
