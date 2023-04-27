GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the last year or so, concerts and shows have come back in a big way and it seems we can’t get enough entertainment in our lives, especially in venues where there’s outdoor seating. Traverse City offers a beautiful backdrop for outdoor shows and two great venues that are both scenic and well-known for their entertainment lineups: Interlochen Center for the Arts and the National Cherry Festival.

Rachael took a trip up north to get the details on who’s coming this summer when it comes to music and entertainment. Take a look!

Interlochen Arts Festival Elvis Costello & The Imposters: June 27

Mat Kearney: June 30

Styx: July 12

Donny Osmond: July 24

The Temptations & The Four Tops: July 27

Train: August 10

Lindsey Stirling: August 11

Full lineup here National Cherry Festival Flo Rida: July 2

Night Ranger: July 3

Theory of a Deadman & Skillet: July 4

3 Doors Down: July 5

Jordan Davis: July 6

Chicago: July 7

Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy: July 8

Full lineup here

Sponsored by Traverse City.