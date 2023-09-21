GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, fall is the most wonderful time of year and we’re so fortunate that just a short drive to our north you’ll find some of the most fantastic fall landscapes in the state.

While exploring the trails and waterways, why not volunteer a little time to make them tidier? In the Traverse City area, there’s a program that allows you to do just that and promotes sustainability and eco-tourism throughout Northern Michigan.

The Traverse City Green for Good Challenge helps six nonprofit environmental groups. When you participate by checking in on the free mobile passport at a location and donating your time and effort, $20 is donated to the organizations.

You can access the mobile pass at TraverseCity.com – just look for the Green for Good challenge. While you’re on the website, you can start planning your Northern Michigan getaway and research the area, learn about popular places to visit, and find places to stay and eat.

