Travel up the Traverse Wine Coast this fall!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve been highlighting stories from the Traverse City region all week! We know getaways to Northern Michigan are extremely popular and if you visit in the fall, you HAVE to visit the Traverse Wine Coast! Wine makers there are creating wine that’s getting top awards in national competitions – the vineyards themselves are gorgeous and they’re places where you can enjoy delicious wine and often food, entertainment, and outdoor recreation as well.

Right now is Harvest time – it’s a very important and busy time of year. Some say it’s the best time to visit because the land and crops are ripe, and the wine coast is alive with color and nature’s bounty!

Click here for a full list of wineries in the area!

