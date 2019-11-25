Transforming your space for the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Shopping and entertaining, big themes this week and this next story addresses both of those things! You may hosting friends and family for dinners and parties this holiday season, perhaps you have people staying overnight, so having extra space really comes in handy!

We stopped by Design Quest to check out about some unique furniture that transforms into extra seating and beds. We also got the chance to see their incredible gift area, take a look!

Amazing how these furniture pieces are able to transform to be useful in different ways, without giving up any style. Make sure you check out the Design Quest Holiday Market featuring locally made, one-of-a-kind gifts, it runs through January 5th.

Design Quest is located on 28th Street, near East Paris Avenue, in Grand Rapids.

Design Quest