GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you looking to elevate your kitchen or bath? KSI Kitchen and Bath is a nationally recognized design firm that offers full service remodeling.

KSI not only offers cabinetry for new construction, they offer full-service remodeling to complete kitchen and bath projects. On their website you can schedule a free design consultation at one of their design centers to see how we can transform your space. Their subsidiary Cabinets Express offers quick, easy, affordable cabinetry that’s perfect for DIY, house flippers, and contractors. You can see the Cabinets Express offering at the Byron Center location, and they’ll be offering in-home consultations soon with their mobile showroom!

Today, Kerry is here to tell us all about their company and what they provide for customers!

KSI Kitchen & Bath

365 84th Street SW – Byron Center | 616-583-9304

1600 E. Beltline NE – Grand Rapids | 616-315-2900

Cabinets Express @ 84th Street location | Cabinets-Express.com | 616-358-9200

KSIKitchens.com

Sponsored by KSI Kitchen & Bath.