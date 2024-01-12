GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s often said that the kitchen is the most important and most used room in the house, so it makes sense that it is also one of the most functional and stylish rooms. KSI’s family of brands can make that happen and has expanded its services to help homeowners. It can also help you transform your bathroom, laundry room and so much more.

The KSI family of brands has grown to include KSI Kitchen & Bath, Cabinets Express and Henderson Glass to help homeowners in West Michigan create beautiful spaces with their cabinetry, glass, design and remodeling services. The expansion brings together family-owned companies with decades of local expertise to offer homeowners design, sales and installation experiences for cabinetry, glass and kitchen and bath remodeling.

KSI Kitchen & Bath

365 84th Street SW – Byron Center | 616-583-9304

1600 E. Beltline NE – Grand Rapids | 616-315-2900

Cabinets Express @ 84th Street location | Cabinets-Express.com | 616-358-9200

KSIKitchens.com

Henderson Glass – 2585 28th St SW, Wyoming | 616-213-3224

