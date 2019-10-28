Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning for one night only to Van Andel Arena. They will bring their all-new “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” to Grand Rapids on December 1.

About Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The multi-platinum, critically acclaimed progressive rock group, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2019. Returning with all new staging and effects is the unforgettable show that started it all, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” coming to Van Andel Arena with two shows on Sunday, December 1st at 3:00PM and 7:30PM.



A product of the vision and imagination of TSO’s late founder / composer / lyricist Paul O’Neill, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” began the unique format O’Neill called “Rock Theater” and forged a deep connection with their fans that it turned into the wildly-successful tour, cementing the group’s status as a must see, multi-generational, holiday tradition and kick-started the trend of Yuletide season tours. In keeping with the classic line “If You Want to Arrange It, This World You Can Change It,” the story is set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.



Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices, visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand. Tickets may be purchased at the Van Andel Arena® and DeVos Place® convention center box offices or on-line at Ticketmaster.com. A ticket limit of 8 will apply to all orders through September 19th. A ticket limit of 14 will apply to every order starting on September 20th.