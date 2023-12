GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Many people have heard about the Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO). It’s a very unique production combining heavy metal and classical music, theater, pyrotechnics and laser lightshow. You’ll be happy to know that TSO is returning to Grand Rapids later this month! They’ll be at Van Andel Arena on December 26, and Tom had a chance to talk with one of the vocalists.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

December 26 at Van Andel Arena

3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Get tickets at VanAndelArena.com