Tour the Fall ’19 Parade of Homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This truly is an exciting time when it comes to homebuilding and décor. One of our best loved fall traditions kicks off today, the Fall Parade of Homes!

For the next couple weeks, the artistry and hard work of local builders and professionals will be on display, a 60-year tradition that features the best in new home construction and renovation. Today, we’re taking you inside a beautiful Parade home in Georgetown Township and explaining how a local builder was able to create a dream home for a couple with a huge heart for helping others, take a look!

HBA Parade of Homes