GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you find yourself an empty nester with the kids all grown and moved out, you may be looking for the next place to call home, or you may be looking to downsize your living space but not your life. If you can relate, Oaks of Rockford may be the place for you. They’re opening Stage 4 of its growing community and holding an open house this weekend.

Oaks of Rockford offers a close-knit community outside of Rockford and a short drive from downtown Grand Rapids. Residents can enjoy affordable and low maintenance living with beautifully crafted homes and upscale amenities. It’s the ideal option if you’re looking for something more active after retirement.

Oaks of Rockford started building more than nine years ago and now has more than 300 residents living in the community. Due to demand, it has opened another 100 sites for new residents and is now taking reservations for those sites.

If you’re interested in moving to Oaks of Rockford, you can schedule a tour of the community.

Oaks of Rockford Open House

Saturday, November 18

10am-noon

11640 Townsquare Blvd – Rockford

First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center

844-602-9667

OaksOfRockford.com

