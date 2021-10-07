Tour historic homes this weekend at Lamont on the Grand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a community just west of Grand Rapids that hugs the Grand River – its old historic homes are something to see and this weekend, some of them are open to the public for tours!

Heidi Parcher is here to tell us more about Lamont on the Grand!

Lamont Tour of Homes

October 8th & 9th

10a-5p

Tickets: $10 – can be purchased at Coopersville Hardware, Broene’s Furniture and True Value in Allendale or online. Prepaid ticket will be reserved for you at Lamont Church in the village. You can also purchase a ticket day of for $15 at any home!

Lunch available at the Lamont CRC in the village of Lamont

616-677-3246

LamontOnTheGrand.com