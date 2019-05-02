Tom's Market – a cut above the rest Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Grocery shopping is an essential part of our lives. We all want to give our families high-quality food at great prices. Many people think shopping at a small, family-owned market will have products that are either higher-priced or may not have great selection. That's definitely not the case at Tom's Market in Hastings! They have high quality foods with great prices, and a huge selection. Terri got a chance to visit Tom’s Market, family owned for decades.

Tom's Market is well-known for that high-quality fresh meat case. The team smokes its own meats and cheeses as well as homemade jerky and corned beef. Tom's also makes fresh salads. Tom's was originally opened in 1976. After a fire many years ago, much of the building was re-built and updated.

Tom's also has a great selection of wines and craft beer.

