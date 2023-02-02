GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few months back, we introduced you to our next guests as one of them was getting ready to open a brand new tea shop and fusion eatery. Today we’re joined by Ace Marasigan from the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation and MaiSee Xiong, owner operator of Toastn’ Tea GR!

Toastn’ Tea GR Grand Opening

February 3 – 5pm-8pm

Ribbon cutting at 5:30pm with DJ Redd, party games, door prizes and more!

February 4 – noon-7pm

2500 E Beltline Ave SE, Ste F

Facebook.com/ToastnTeaGR