Tips for doing yardwork without pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people are spending this extra time at home to work on their yards but sometimes, you can end up sore because you overdo it or put unnecessary strain on your body.

We talked to Ivy Rehab Northern Physical Therapy about how to safely do yardwork without hurting your body.

Backyard Tips:

• Change positions every 20-30 min

• Skip the Stooping, bending and deep squats (weeding landscape)

• Neutral gripping/gloves (hedge trimmer and power trimmer)

• Walk with it. Move the feet rather than twist at the waist (rake, weed whip)

Sponsored by Ivy Rehab Northern Physical Therapy.