GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Ada Business Association is hosting their signature holiday event this Friday evening. Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys is back with so many different fun activities to check out.

The family friendly event offers trolley rides through Ada Village leading you to Santa’s Village where Santa himself will be there to take pictures with the whole family. Each trolley stop will offer a fun activity including a toy making workshop, story time with Mrs. Claus, and even Iditarod sled dogs! The festive evening will kick-off the Winter Wonderland season in Ada including a storefront window competition, holiday lights walk and NEW Festival of Trees in Legacy Park.

Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys

Friday, December 2nd

5:30pm – 9pm

Ada Village

