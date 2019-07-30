Time to head to the Kent County Youth Fair

If you’re looking for one more family outing before you send the kids back to school, you have to check out the Kent County Youth Fair! Here to help us preview the huge event are Jon Bieneman, Makenna Church, Morgan Rouse and members of the royal court!

You can’t forget to see all the animals, plus there’s free daily & nightly entertainment, a carnival and special programs like Reading for Rides & Handi Capable Day. Visitors get a chance to learn about agriculture in the Ag Education Barn and get up close and personal with animals in the Children’s Barnyard.

Kent County Youth Fair