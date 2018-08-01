Time for the Kent County Youth Fair
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.. (WOOD) - If you're looking for one more family outing before you send the kids back to school, you have to check out the Kent County Youth Fair! Here to help us preview the huge event are Jon and Bruce along with members of the royal court!
Kent County Youth Fair
- August 6 to the 11th
- Kent County Fairgrounds
- 225 S. Hudson, Lowell MI 49331
