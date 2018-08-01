eightWest

Time for the Kent County Youth Fair

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 01:35 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.. (WOOD) - If you're looking for one more family outing before you send the kids back to school, you have to check out the Kent County Youth Fair! Here to help us preview the huge event are Jon and Bruce along with members of the royal court!

  • August 6 to the 11th
  • Kent County Fairgrounds
  • 225 S. Hudson, Lowell MI 49331
