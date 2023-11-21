GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Thanksgiving is Thursday and that means Wednesday night is one of the busiest bar nights of the year and that also means great entertainment. John Sinkevics from Local Spins has it all organized for us.

Local Spins just announced the release of its 2024 Calendars featuring 41 Michigan bands and solo artists in concert photos and more than 50 2024 Michigan music festival dates. Part of the proceeds from sales will go to charity, Access of West Michigan’s anti-poverty and food pantry programs.

Tuesday, November 21: The Jonas Brothers Van Andel Arena 7pm

Wednesday, November 22:

The 1975 at Van Andel Arena 7:30pm

Roosevelt Diggs at SpeakEZ Lounge for Local Spins Wednesday 7:30pm

Desmond Jones, Earth Radio, Major Murphy at Elevation inside The Intersection doors open at 7pm

Pop Evil at the Intersection – doors open at 7pm

The Rebel Eves at Salt of the Earth (Fennville) 6pm-8pm

Friday:

Bone Thugs – N – Harmony at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Saturday:

Straight No Chaser at DeVos Performance Hall 7:30pm

Sunday:

Hip Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow at DeVos Performance Hall 7:30pm