Tim Tebow teaching students how to find their purpose at Calvin College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This month, two rival West Michigan schools will come together to host a unique conference exploring the intersection of sports and faith. Here today to tell us all about the conference and its exciting keynote speaker is Dr. Brian Bolt from Calvin University and Dr. Chad Carlson from Hope College.

Tim Tebow, Former NFL quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner, and current MLB minor league player is one of the 11 keynote speakers. The Tebow speech is being sold as a separate event held in Van Noord Arena at Calvin at noon on Thursday, October 24.

The 2nd Global Congress on Sport and Christianity at Calvin University, October 23-27, 2019.

Tim Tebow: Find Your Purpose