Tiffany Dionne is an inspiration by sharing her sex-trafficking survival story

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Tiffany Dionne Kelly is an author and a motivational speaker but most importantly, a survivor.

She has survived abusive relationships and sex trafficking – life stories that she has turned into a purpose-filled future.

Tiffany is currently out on her 2020 Restore Empowerment Tour, where she shares her story with students in middle school, high school, and universities across the country.

The first book in her three-part series, Restore: A Lost Girl’s Journey to Hope, is available on Amazon.

