Throw a DIY party with Life Expressions Décor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to do something fun with friends, and want to get a little creative, why not throw a D-I-Y party. Today we’re introducing you to Life Expressions Décor, a company that makes it fun and easy. Kaycie Cooper and Michelle Brown are the co-founders, and are here to tell us more!

Life Expressions Décor is a Direct Sales company with their home office right here in the West Michigan community of Hamilton. They have consultants located nationwide that sell their products at home parties and events. You can host a party in the comfort of your home and invite friends and create something beautiful for your home décor. It’s something that’s a perfect activity for all ages, even birthday parties for kids!

Life Expressions Décor Book your party today!

269.264.1210

www.lifeexpressionsdecor.com