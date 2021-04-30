Thornapple Arts Council Jazz Festival coming to downtown Hastings this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – So many of us have missed live music over the past year. Now that the weather is warming up, some of the outdoor options are coming back, including the Thornapple Arts Council Jazz Festival!

Usually there are over a 150 jazz bands and choirs participating, from all over the state of Michigan.

Due to the pandemic, they had to completely cancel the festival last year in 2020. This year they have put together an abbreviated and outdoor version of the festival to give students and directors a chance to get back to performing,

It’s happening today and tomorrow in downtown Hastings at the Thornapple Plaza or the Spray Plaza. Audience members are asked to maintain social distancing throughout the festival.

17th Annual Thornapple Arts Council Jazz Festival

April 29, 30 + May 1st

Downtown Hastings

Performances at Spray Plaza or Thornapple Plaza

ThornappleArts.org