GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Consumers Energy and Grand Rapids Public Schools announced their 2022 SmartArt contest winner this weekend! SmartArt is a fun way to help students learn more about protecting the planet – Consumers Energy has proudly hosted the contest since 2013. Hosting this annual contest also aligns with their commitment of protecting the planet and building a cleaner energy future. The winner received a $2,000 scholarship and a new Apple laptop! Congrats to this year’s winner, Eleanor!

