GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’ve experienced an injury in the past, every once in a while that injury may be re-aggravated.

But there’s a way to make your body stronger and help prevent re-aggravation from happening. Our friends at Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy have this week’s PT tip of the week.

Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy – Grand Rapids

616.827.3010

2120 43rd St. SE, Suite 100

Sponsored by Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy.