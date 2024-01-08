GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All week long we’ll be highlighting what’s coming up at the Remodeling and New Homes Show that kicks off Friday. Rich Kogelschatz joins us today from Heartland Builders and he’ll be presenting at this weekend’s show about the home building process and how to select your builder.
Heartland Builders, LLC.
616-205-5430
Speaking Friday at 6:00 pm, Saturday at 2:00 pm and Sunday at 1:00 pm
HeartlandBuilders.com
Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show
Friday, January 12: 12pm-8pm
Saturday, January 13: 10am-8pm
Sunday, January 14: 11am-5pm
Adult: $12
Children (6-14): $5
Multi-day ticket (online only): $18
BuildRemodelGR.com
