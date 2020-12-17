This Eastbrook Homes community is perfect for nature lovers

by: eightWest Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 2020 has been an interesting year and one of the high points has been the large number of people who purchased a new home or may be planning to in the near future!

Eastbrook Homes is one of Michigan’s leading home builders and they’re committed to getting you into a comfy space that will perfectly fit your needs.

If you’re looking for a home with ample space, pretty water views and nature paths, and a great school district, you need to check out Preservation Lakes!

Eastbrook Homes – Preservation Lakes
Eastern Ave SE and Waterstone Dr, South of 92nd St SE, North of 100th St SE
In Byron Center
616-207-3958
EastbrookHomes.com/Community/Preservation-Lakes

