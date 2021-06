GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s summer and this year, we have so much to celebrate, finally being able to gather with friends and family and enjoy potlucks and barbeques!



If you’re looking to really wow your guests, you’ll have to try this Cherrywood Smoked Pulled Pork with smoked lemon asparagus. It’s another great recipe from Gina Ferwerda.

If you want the full recipe plus tons of other great recipes, visit NomNews.com.