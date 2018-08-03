Thinking Pink in Lowell
LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) - If there's one organization, or effort, that puts Lowell on the map, it's definitely the Pink Arrow Community.
Today, we have Teresa Beachum here to tell us about that and she's brought the newly named head football coach Juston Miller and some players as well.
Pink Arrow Community Day is Thursday, August 16.
Pink Arrow game day Thursday, August 30.
- Gates open at 2:30 Soccer game Lowell versus Northview
- Volleyball Game Lowell versus Rockford
- 6 PM the community pays tribute to those that have walked a cancer journey
- 7 PM kick off for the football game Lowell vs Rockford Rams
- The 5K family friendly walk / run Quiver is Saturday, September 8 in downtown Lowell
