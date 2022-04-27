GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) It may be a cold April, but at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort they’re in planning mode for a fun summer under the stars. Tickets are already on sale for all of their outdoor concerts. The outdoor venue is just steps from the casino and resort and there’s not a bad seat in the house. You can get your tickets online by clicking here.

Outdoor Concerts:

New Kids on the Block Mix Tape Tour 22 – June 23 at 7pm

The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker – July 9 at 8pm

Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show with special guest Elle King – July 21 at 8pm

Zac Brown Band: Out in the Middle Tour with special guest Robert Randolph Band – July 30 at 8pm

Blake Shelton with special guest Justin Moore – August 13 at 8pm

Kid Rock Bad Reputation Tour with special guest George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic – September 3 at 8pm

Kid Rock (2nd show) with special guest Buck Cherry – September 4 at 8pm